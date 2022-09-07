Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,689 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 396,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.