Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 3,865 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,880 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $55,818,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 511,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,212,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

