Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. 397,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

