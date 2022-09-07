Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 141,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,983. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.