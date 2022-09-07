Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 39,399 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises about 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. 64,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,047. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

