Phala Network Price Reaches $0.0964 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

