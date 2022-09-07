Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.10

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.10 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.10 ($1.00), with a volume of 801265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.04).

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £453.42 million and a P/E ratio of 318.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.