Pika (PIKA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $579,185.89

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pika coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pika has a market capitalization of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
Pika Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.
