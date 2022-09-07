PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.02

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 2440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 197,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 153,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

