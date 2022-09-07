PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

