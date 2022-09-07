Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $33.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.71 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

PXD stock opened at $238.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.71. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

