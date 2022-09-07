Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Shares Down 4.1%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

