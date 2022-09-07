Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Trading 969.7% Higher

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was up 969.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $74.45. Approximately 622,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Pjsc Lukoil Stock Up 969.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pjsc Lukoil

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

