Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

PINC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Premier has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Premier by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Premier by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Premier by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

