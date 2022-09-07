Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

