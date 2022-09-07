Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after acquiring an additional 301,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 226,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212,034. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

