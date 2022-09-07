Prudential PLC Sells 28,244 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 46.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,163,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,031,000 after acquiring an additional 691,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BCE by 286.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 513,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BCE by 23.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,188,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,279,000 after acquiring an additional 417,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays lifted their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

