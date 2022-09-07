PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

