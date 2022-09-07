PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $462.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.79 or 0.99649525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025098 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.