Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Shares of FANG opened at $134.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 121,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

