Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Increased by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

