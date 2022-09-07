Radicle Market Capitalization Hits $86.50 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and $31.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00012898 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.