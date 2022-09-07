RBG (LON:RBGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.00

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 38821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.06).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The stock has a market cap of £80.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,093.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.84.

RBG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.