Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $15.51 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $99.91. 11,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

