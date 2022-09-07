Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 9.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.34. 27,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 956,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

