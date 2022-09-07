renDOGE Price Tops $0.0609 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $187,811.42 and $101.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.