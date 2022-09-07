Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 736 ($8.89) and last traded at GBX 739 ($8.93). Approximately 151,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 189,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($8.95).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.05) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Renewi Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £591.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 700.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Renewi
About Renewi
Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
See Also
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.