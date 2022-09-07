Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 7th (AICAF, AMIGY, BILI, CALM, CSXXY, CVCY, DOX, FNLPF, INFU, LINC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 7th:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have CHF 90 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

