Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

9/6/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $140.00.

9/6/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $178.00.

9/2/2022 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $190.00.

8/30/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $204.00.

8/8/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Five Below Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.94. 1,154,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

