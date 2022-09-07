Reserve (RSV) Market Cap Hits $28.87 Million

Reserve (RSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve has a total market cap of $28.87 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.
Reserve Profile
RSV is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org.
Reserve Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
