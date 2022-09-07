Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. 1,257,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,895. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.