Reviewing CGI (NYSE:GIB) & Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CGI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 1.92 $1.08 billion $4.67 16.57 Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.82

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

48.9% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CGI has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.48% 21.11% 9.90% Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CGI and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 0 8 0 2.60 Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $122.44, indicating a potential upside of 58.26%. Ashford has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.66%. Given CGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Ashford.

Summary

CGI beats Ashford on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.