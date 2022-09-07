RGM Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 5.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $131,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.13. 2,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,606. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.