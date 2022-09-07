RGM Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Avanos Medical makes up 4.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 6.25% of Avanos Medical worth $99,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

