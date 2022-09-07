RGM Capital LLC Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,471 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for approximately 7.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 2.86% of Tenable worth $182,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.
Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 12,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,803. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.32.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
