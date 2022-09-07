Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 350 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

RHHBY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 1,068,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,123. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

