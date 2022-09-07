Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 350 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
RHHBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Stock Up 2.3 %
RHHBY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 1,068,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,123. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.