ROCKI Market Cap Hits $171,394.18 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $171,394.18 and approximately $470,047.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.
About ROCKI
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.
