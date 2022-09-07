ROCKI Market Cap Hits $171,394.18 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $171,394.18 and approximately $470,047.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

