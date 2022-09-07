Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Textron worth $91,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 13,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

