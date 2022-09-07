Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $101,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 254.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,554. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

