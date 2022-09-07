Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 53,617 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,617 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of General Motors worth $81,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 411,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,680,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

