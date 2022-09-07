Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.45% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $107,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 743,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 100,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. 57,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,770. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

