Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $135.07 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $135,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 163,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

