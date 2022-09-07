Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $31.61 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $31,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after buying an additional 125,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. 47,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,451. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

