Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $39.34 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $506.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.88. The company has a market cap of $204.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.