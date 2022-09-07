Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.47% of Portland General Electric worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,378,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 9,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,177. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

