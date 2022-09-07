Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,340 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 585,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

