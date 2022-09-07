Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 108.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,145,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 596,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 70,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

