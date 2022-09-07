Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,443 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.47% of Atkore worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Atkore by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,055,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atkore by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atkore by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.28. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.