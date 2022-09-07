S4FE (S4F) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,645.00

S4FE (S4F) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $548,627.27 and $15,645.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe.

S4FE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

