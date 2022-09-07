Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.76% of Class Acceleration worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Class Acceleration stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

